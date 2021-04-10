Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The facts broken down

A local healthcare provider shares the latest on the fight against breast cancer.

GROTON, Conn. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to shed a light and raise awareness on one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second-most common cancer among women.

Each year in the United States, nearly 255,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women, and around 2,300 in men.

Tracy Noell, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse from ProHealth Physicians Women's Care in Groton spoke to FOX61 News about the signs, symptoms and prevention of breast cancer.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer

- New lump in breast or underarm (armpit)

- Changes in size or shape of the breast

- Thickening or swelling of breasts

- Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area

- Pain in any area of the breast

- Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood

- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

- Redness or flakiness in nipple or area of breast

Key Risk Factors of Breast Cancer

- Aging: risk increases with age

- Changes to certain genes (mutations): Women who have inherited changes in their BRCA1 & BRCA2 genes are at an increased risk of getting breast cancer.

- Personal history & family history with breast cancer

- Non-cancerous breast diseases

- Obesity

- Not being physically active

- Alcohol consumption

- Exposure to cancer-causing chemicals

Reduce Your Risk of Breast Cancer

- Exercise regularly and keep a healthy weight

- Talk to your doctor openly about breast cancer & family history

- Limit alcohol and drug intake

Screening & Mammograms

- U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends screening mammography every two years for women aged 50-74 years.

- American Cancer Society says women should have the option to start screening every year between the ages of 40 & 44, and women between the ages of 45-49 should be screened annually. Women 55+ should be screened every 2 years and should continue as long as they're in good health.

