Bristol’s COBRA Program – it’s not about insurance

The program is the result of a partnership between the city, its police department, and its hospitals and treatment centers.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A side effect of the coronavirus pandemic is the strain is that it’s creating such a demand for hospital resources that other health issues are being crowded out, even though the demand may be greater than ever. The city of Bristol has been trying to streamline the process for people with substance abuse and behavioral health issues, and has had to adapt in recent months as well.

It’s called the COBRA Program – short for City Of Bristol Recovery Alliance. Lisa Coates, the Operations Manager of the Bristol Health Counseling Center, said the program is the result of a partnership between the city, its police department, and its hospitals and treatment centers.

“This targets every single substance, so if somebody is under the influence they can ask to participate in the COBRA program they get transported to our emergency rooms via ambulance and they come in and talk to a crisis worker,” Coates said, “we have recovery coaches available, who can help connect them with inpatient rehabs if needed. They can get admitted to our hospital for treatment if needed or just connected with COBRA appointments to our area providers.

Coates said police officers can offer someone the choice of treatment, instead of being arrested. She said, if someone calls for help, a COBRA counselor can help direct the caller to the appropriate treatment, and help decide if a visit to the Emergency Department is warranted, given people’s concerns about hospitals being overwhelmed in the COVID-19 pandemic.