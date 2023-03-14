x
Health

Catholic system pulls out of Connecticut hospital merger

The proposed merger had raised concerns among residents and Attorney General William Tong about the fate of reproductive health and other services in the region.
Credit: AP
Residents from various communities in mostly rural northeastern Connecticut stage a protest outside Day Kimball Hospital, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Putnam, Conn. The protesters are concerned with Day Kimball Healthcare's plans to affiliate with Covenant Healthcare, a Catholic health system that abides by directives set by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

PUTNAM, Conn. — A Catholic-run healthcare system has withdrawn its application to affiliate with Day Kimball Healthcare, an independent, financially struggling hospital and healthcare system in northeastern Connecticut.

Covenant Health's decision to terminate its agreement with Day Kimball in Putnam comes weeks before the state's Office of Health Strategy held a public hearing on the planned merger.

“As part of our due diligence as we prepared for the public hearing, we became aware of new and updated information that resulted in our decision to not move forward,” said Karen R. Sullivan, vice president of marketing and chief communications officer for Massachusetts-based Covenant Health.

The proposed merger had raised concerns among residents and Attorney General William Tong about the fate of reproductive health and other services in the primarily rural region of Connecticut that may be at odds with the Ethical and Religious Directives set by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, an issue that has come to light in other states as well.

Sullivan said in an email that Covenant's decision to withdraw its application “had nothing to do with” the directives.

Day Kimball CEO Kyle Kramer, in a memo sent to employees, said the hospital has begun “pursuing the best path forward” and planned to work with local and state officials to preserve essential hospital services in the region, including “exploring discussions with other potential partners.” He noted that Covenant, like other health care providers, has faced financial difficulties since the pandemic and that may have contributed to its decision to withdraw.

