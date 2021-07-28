CDC lists Hartford, New London Counties as areas with 'substantial' COVID-19 community spread

In accordance with recent CDC guidelines, people including the fully vaccinated are recommended to wear masks inside.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Center for Disease Control listed two Connecticut counties as areas with a "substantial" level of community transmission.

Hartford and New London Counties were the only state counties to be listed under this classification, while the other six counties were only listed with a "moderate" label.

The CDC classifies substantial transmission as 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Moderate transmission is anywhere from 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons.

In accordance with the recently passed CDC guidelines, this means vaccinated or unvaccinated residents in these counties are recommended to begin to wear masks indoors.

Connecticut has seen in the last weeks an uptick in positivity rate, cases, and hospitalizations due to the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. As of Wednesday, there are now 103 patients being treated for COVID-19.

Hartford County has about 60.8% of its resident fully vaccinated, while New London County has 63.4%. As of July 23, 2,142,821 residents in Connecticut are now fully vaccinated.

Governor Ned Lamont has reissued mask mandates for Connecticut businesses in these counties. However, Gov. Lamont has discussed potential travel restrictions and new guidance in the coming days.

Connecticut will follow the CDC recommendations in regards to schools with teachers along with students and other staff should wear masks regardless of their vaccination status when their indoors.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.