Connecticut ranks first in children immunizations: CDC

Connecticut achieved an estimated 80.2% coverage rate for the recommended immunization series among children by age 24 months

HARTFORD, Conn. — More children in Connecticut have been immunized than any other state in the country, according to a newly released study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office announced Monday that Connecticut achieved an estimated 80.2% coverage rate for the recommended immunization series among children by age 24 months – well above the national average of 70.5% and above the average for the New England region of 79.7%.

Lamont said in a statement that the CDC's report highlights the state's efforts to raise awareness on childhood immunizations with the help of community-based and private partnerships.

The statistics were compiled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today’s announcement is the result of years of hard work and collaboration among all of our partners, whose results protect us all," Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a statement. "When it’s harder for disease to get a hold and run unchecked, all of our communities are safer.”

Through Connecticut’s vaccine information system, CT WIZ, school nurses, healthcare providers, and local health departments can check which vaccines a child might need.

"For parents or guardians who lost their insurance or whose insurance no longer covers vaccines, the Connecticut Vaccine and Federal Vaccines for Children Program helps provide vaccines at no cost to children whose families may not be able to afford them," officials said.

To see a list of what immunizations the CDC recommends and when click here.

