Children's medicine shortage impacting families across Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — First, it was baby formula. Now, parents are scrambling to find children's Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil as medicine shortages are the new parenting challenge across the nation and right here at home.

“We had a hard time finding anything,” said Marrit Canino.

Parents like Canino said that a combination of COVID-19, flu and RSV has made the demand for these medications even higher.

“We’ve just been hit by all the illness that’s going around,” said Canino.

Finding the medicine on the shelves is hard.

“I don’t if just the local smaller stores were whipped clean. CVS, Walgreens, all of those said well we don’t have anything now. Might have a truckload coming in a week or two,” said Canino.

Jason Navallil, with Nutmeg Pharmacy can attest to the parents struggles.

“As far as that aisle goes, yep. Very empty,” said Navalli.

He said both of his major wholesalers are unable to get the medicine, but not only that.

“As soon as I get them in, I’ll tell you that same day they are gone,” said Navalli.

Canino said they had to create a small network to help them find something.

"Especially when you are home sick with a child who is uncomfortable. You want to do anything you can to make them feel better,” said Canino.

Creating a network is something Rachel Wrightington is familiar with.

She started the “Find My Formula CT” page almost a year ago. Now, that page has become a platform to not only share where formula is but where to find medication for children.

“I decided to use the group to let other moms post on there where they found it because I’ve been having a hard time finding it so it seems like everyone else is too,” said Wrightington.

FOX61 checked the local CVS and Walgreens stores online to see if there was any children’s Motrin in stock. So far, there isn’t. There is children’s Tylenol available in some Walgreens.

Both companies sent FOX61 a statement saying they are working with their suppliers to meet their customers' needs.

