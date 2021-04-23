Cigna roles out incentives to encourage vaccinations, expand access

The Bloomfield-based health service company said the broad range of initiatives seeks to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus and expand access

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Cigna is offering new incentives to its employees and the communities they serve all in the fight against COVID-19.

The Bloomfield-based global health service company said the broad range of initiatives seeks to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus and expand access to its vaccine.

"Even as vaccination rates increase, we are in a race against more contagious variants, and we must remain vigilant," said Dr. Steve Miller, Cigna's chief clinical officer. "Cigna is committed to doing our part to build a community of immunity – both by encouraging our employees to get vaccinated and by providing resources to our customers, clients, and communities to ensure they can access vaccines."

For the company’s U.S.-based employees enrolled in the Cigna Medical Plan, the company is offering a $200 award for being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Benefits-eligible employees will also be able to use up to 10 days of paid “emergency time off” (ETO) for COVID-10 related reasons, including to receive the vaccine or to recover from it if needed. They can also use those days for dependent care, or o take a mental health day.

As for the communities Cigna serves, the company is producing no-cost transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites for eligible customers of Cigna’s Medicare Advantage. The program allows for four, one-way trips to get both doses.

Cigna said they are also going to direct outreach to customers most at-risk for COVID-19 in key communities to provide them with resources about how to get vaccinated and help them make appointments.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed gaps in our health care system that drive disparities in health care access and outcomes," continued Dr. Miller. "We are steadfast in our commitment to use our resources and expertise to ensure that vaccine uptake does not exacerbate existing inequities, and we can have a greater impact through partnerships across the industry."

