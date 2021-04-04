City of New Haven announces National Public Health Week events starting Monday

Yes, education about COVID, but also events about asthma, lead poisoning, getting your steps in.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — National Public Health Week for the City of New Haven will kick off Monday. Each day will consist of a different event aimed at educating the public about the importance of better health.

Since 1995, the American Public Health Association has worked with health professionals and lawmakers in spreading awareness to make sure the community is more mindful of their bodies, mentally and physically.

On Monday, the health department will participate in the Fourth Annual Connecticut Public Health Association Step Challenge. Teams are led by a captain and will start logging steps through April 30th. The teams will track their progress using Fitbits, phones, pedometers, or step converters.

"Our health department along with our community partners have been thinking through how can we be as inclusive about access and health equity for all?" said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.

On Tuesday at noon, Bond with join pediatrician Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur for a walk-and-talk on COVID-19 vaccinations. The group will gather at the Farmington Canal Trail near Scantlebury Park. This is an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the vaccination and the pandemic.

On Wednesday, there will be three vaccination pop-up clinics:

Community Baptist Church - 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Springs of Life-Giving Water - 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

City Employee Vaccinations at the Fire Training Academy - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mayor Justin Elicker along with several lawmakers commended the City of New Haven's efforts for vaccinating residents in a swift manner.

"So far, our health department alone has given out 14-thousand vaccines - is that right Director Bond? We've done 29 pop-ups in underserved neighborhoods and we'll continue to do so," said Mayor Elicker.

On Thursday, there will be a virtual "Healthy Homes" webinar at 11 a.m. The webinar will talk about home hazards, asthma management, and childhood lead poisoning. The webinar will be hosted by Mariel Vicente, the Asthma Initiative Project Director at the Health Department. Click here for the zoom link.

On Friday, there will be a Narcan training at 3 p.m. to learn about the current opioid epidemic and how to administer the overdose reversal medication. If you are interested in attending the training, please register in advance by clicking here.