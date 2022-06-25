Concerns Supreme Court abortion decision could disproportionately impact minority populations

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday which protected access to abortions nationwide. There are concerns about how this could impact women of color.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Concerns across Connecticut continue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday in a 6-3 vote. The decision leaves abortion rights up to each state instead of it nationally being protected as it was.

Women of color could be impacted the most by the decision. A 2019 CDC study found Black and Hispanic abortion rates were more than 3.5 times and 1.8 times higher, respectively, compared to white women.

“We know that bans on abortion care disproportionately harm communities of color,” Dr. Nancy Stanwood with Planned Parenthood said. “What it comes down to is insurance coverage, immigration status, access to transportation, being able to take time off of work and afford the childcare that you might need.”

She said there is already underinvestment in healthcare in these areas. She called the Supreme Court decision “brutal” and says it will lead to more deaths.

“Because of systemic racism and structures within healthcare in society at large, those communities already have a lack of access to healthcare and these bans will put it even more out of reach,” the New Haven doctor said.

Abigail Velez, West Hartford, said the news shocked her. She says there are more pressing issues that should be the focus like gun control.

Abortion rights have been legal in Connecticut for more than 30 years. Velez says that will help residents.

“Especially in the minority women here in Hartford especially. There are so many unfortunate events that happen in the community that if we were to take away abortions that would ruin a lot of lives,” she said. “Many immigrants and undocumented people come here who have no choice. Maybe they come here because they need an abortion.”

Many states have said they will protect people who cross state lines for abortion access if their state doesn’t allow it. Velez says she’s already heard of people coming to Connecticut for that.

Dr. Stanwood says they have been preparing for it as well as this was a decision they expected to come.

“We know that Roe was never enough to guarantee access to care for everybody who needs abortion care and that access to that care has been harder for communities of color,” she said.

Community members gathered in South Windsor Saturday night to rally against the decision. Speakers noted safety concerns for future generations and the costs it takes to raise a child.

They said people should be angry about the decision and use that anger for good; noting elections in November.