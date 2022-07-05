Connecticut DPH announces first case of monkeypox in state

“DPH believes that the risk to Connecticut residents from this case is low,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his 40s has been diagnosed with the first case of monkeypox in Connecticut, according to officials.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said the man is a resident of New Haven County. Officials said the patient is isolating and has not been hospitalized. DPH declined to release any further patient information.

“DPH believes that the risk to Connecticut residents from this case is low,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani.

She said the numbers are increasing nationwide and the state should expect more cases in the weeks ahead.

"Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person," Juthani said. "This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.”

Over the past month, DPH has raised awareness of monkeypox among higher-risk populations, alerted and educated local medical professionals, and informed local health departments throughout the state to monitor for cases.

For Connecticut residents that are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

Health care providers should request orthopoxvirus testing for patients at the state public health laboratory by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program at (860) 509-7994.

