Lamont announces healthcare proposals aimed at investing in expanding healthcare workforce, cost reduction

The proposals include reducing the cost of prescriptions to investing in the healthcare workforce.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With the 2022 legislative session now underway, Gov. Ned Lamont has announced details for his healthcare proposals package.

In his announcement on Thursday, Lamont said healthcare is a human right and that too many residents are unable to afford it.

“Last year, our bipartisan budget created Covered Connecticut to provide nearly 40,000 more people no-cost healthcare through Access Health CT, which is also offering big savings in healthcare for everyone," Lamont said. "Although subsidies help, we must also address the high and rising underlying costs of care."

He continued: "That’s why I’m proposing legislation to make prices more transparent, safely re-import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada, and cap run-away prices on prescription drugs here at home. Three in ten Americans report cutting pills in half, skipping doses, or swapping out drugs to save money – with the legislature’s help, that stops now.”

Lamont's healthcare initiatives include several points, all aimed at reducing costs for residents while investing millions to expand care while also addressing the healthcare worker shortage.

In an effort to reduce prescription drug costs, the proposed package would cap manufacturers' annual price increases at no more than inflation, plus 2%. The package would also authorize the CT Department of Consumer Protection (CT DCP) to oversee the safe importation of lower-cost Canadian drugs.

Lamont's healthcare proposals also include encouraging lifesaving primary and preventative by establishing a primary care spending target. It'd also put contact information for primary care providers and telehealth services on patients' insurance cards.

Insurance companies would be directed to adopt health enhancement programs that would be modeled off of the state employees' program. It'd offer lower premiums and other financial incentives to residents who complete free screenings recommended by the U.S. Preventative Services Taskforce.

Another goal of the package would be for Connecticut to expand access to care and address the healthcare worker shortage in the state.

The package would do this by providing rate increases for adult dental care and family planning services that would expand the Medicaid provider network. It'd also invest $35 million in expanding the number of education and training opportunities for aspiring nurses and mental health providers. It'd also invest $20 million in financial aid for students pursuing a nursing or mental health career pathway degree. Another $17 million would be allocated for a student loan-forgiveness program for clinicians that work in underserved communities.

Lamont's administration said more than 7,000 qualified applicants were denied admission to the state's nursing programs in 2020 due to shortages, lack of student clinical placements, and limited capacity for capstone experiences in specialty areas.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

