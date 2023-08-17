Connecticut lawmakers push for mental health screenings for children

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says one in five kids has a serious mental illness, with 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses beginning by the age of 14.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — As the back-to-school season begins, Connecticut lawmakers are pushing for mental health screenings for children.

Rates of mental illness in children doubled between 2011 and 2021, and according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five kids has a serious mental illness, with 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses beginning by the age of 14.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) joined the Connecticut Council of Family Services (CCFSA) Agencies Thursday morning. Blumenthal spoke with CCFSA and Klingberg Family Centers about their new program, Screening Connecticut’s Youth (SCY).

This federally-funded initiative is designed to screen children and adolescents for early detection of mental health challenges or trauma issues and refer them to behavioral health services.

Administrators say these free mental health screenings are helping connect hundreds of kids to critical services, across the state.

“Since the start of the program in January of this year, we have served kids in 46 towns across the state, including underserved youth in urban communities like New Britain, Stamford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and Hartford, as well as youth in rural areas where availability and accessibility to services is limited,” said Robert Muro, CEO of CCFSA.

“SCY is really about reaching out, about identifying issues, detecting and preventing more serious ones,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said he’ll call for further federal investment in these services, adding children’s mental health care is “a crisis.”

