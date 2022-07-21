Monkeypox cases in Connecticut rise to 15

Two new cases have been confirmed in New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The number of monkeypox cases in Connecticut continues to rise as there are 15 cases of monkeypox across Connecticut, two being in New Haven.

“Our message is just for people to be aware of what monkeypox is, how it’s spreading and what they need to do to protect themselves,” said Medical Director at Yale New Haven Hospital, Dr. Richard Martinello.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker addressed the two new cases.

“Both are male. One individual in their 20’s and one in their 30’s and with both individuals cases have been mild,” said Elicker.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rashes that can look like pimples or blisters that appear inside the mouth or on other parts of the body including the hands, feet, chest, etc.

Dr. Richard Martinello said they’re seeing many other symptoms as well.

“Some of the patients that we have been seeing which thankfully have been a small number right now are actually coming in with sores around their genitals, pain when they are using the bathroom, especially rectal pain,” said Martinello.

Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the monkeypox virus and last two to four weeks.

Health officials said while monkeypox isn’t sexually transmitted, it shows that prolonged skin-to-skin contact is one of the major ways monkeypox is now spreading.

“The way that you prevent from getting monkeypox is that you should limit your sexual partners, practice monogomy and also make sure you are seeking treatment if you develop symptoms,” New Haven Health Department Director, Maritza Bond.

Health officials also said, if your test is positive, stay isolated until your rash has healed. But beyond taking these precautions, health experts said there is no reason to panic.

“For any individual, the risk for inquiring monkeypox is extremely low right now. We don’t need to stay awake at night worrying about this, but we do need to be informed,” said Dr. Martinello.

Health officials also said that a limited supply of vaccines is available as the national supply increases.

