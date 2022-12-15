First Connecticut pediatric flu death reported by Dept. of Public Health

The child was from New Haven County, DPH said. Health officials are urging the public to get their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first pediatric death in the state due from influenza for the 2022-23 flu season. The health commissioner urged to residents the importance of the flu vaccine as cases rise in Connecticut.

DPH said the child was between the ages of under 1-year-old to 9 years old but no additional information would be released. The child was from New Haven County.

“The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very youngest and the oldest people in your life,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The holidays are just around the corner so I strongly recommend that persons six months of age and older get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their family members.”

There are currently more than 22,000 flu cases in the state at this time with over 530 hospitalizations and 18 deaths, according to Juthani.

The flu is joined by other illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the ever-present COVID-19 this winter, prompting health officials to encourage people to get their shots and boosters.

They also say the spread of the illnesses can be mitigated by washing your hands, remaining home when sick, disinfecting surfaces and masking.

Residents can receive their flu vaccine from their health care provider, a retail pharmacy, or by visiting this website to find a flu vaccination clinic.

Additionally, DPH and the Connecticut Immunization Coalition are partnering with local health departments throughout the state on numerous flu vaccine clinics for children and adults. The entire schedule of local health flu clinics can be accessed here.

