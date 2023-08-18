Connecticut Red Cross celebrates formal end of blood donation restrictions on LGBTQ+ men

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new policy allowing more LGBTQ+ men to donate blood, reversing 1980's era restrictions.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Connecticut Red Cross celebrated the formal end of blood donation restrictions previously imposed on men who have sex with other men.

“I knew I would be one of the first when the day came,” said Paul Shipman, while giving blood Friday.

Shipman couldn’t wait to sign in for his donation appointment at the Wethersfield Community Center.

“I'm proud to be here and say, I'm a gay man and I'm married and I'm delighted to be able to join the rest of the community,” Shipman said. “This to me is like voting. This is something everyone should do.”

Until just a few weeks ago, Shipman was not allowed to give blood.

“It doesn’t matter what your sexual orientation is, the blood is just as safe as anyone who walks through our doors,” explained Mario Bruno, Red Cross Regional CEO.

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new policy allowing more LGBTQ+ men to donate blood, reversing restrictions put in place during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the early 1980s.

On August 7, the American Red Cross implemented the new rule.

“It’s about damn time,” John Merz, CEO of Advancing CT Together, said.

Merz said the U.S. has been screening its blood supply for nearly 40 years, believing this rule change is a long time coming.

“Folks like me, who could have been donating blood, were banned from it simply because of a label that we identified ourselves under,” he said.

Some state and federal lawmakers, who pushed for the FDA change, joined Shipman and other first-time donors Friday.

“There's no fact-based reason to deny those donors the opportunity to save lives and every blood donation saves three lives,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT).

The Red Cross – which collects 40% of all blood in the country – is now using a more inclusive screening process with an individual risk assessment to determine who is eligible to give blood.

“Their blood is no different,” Blumenthal said. “It is equally helpful and equally necessary to save lives.”

Saving lives is exactly what Shipman is hoping to do.

“I will be back,” he said after finishing his donation Friday. “I’ll be eligible again October 13, so I will be making an appointment.”

