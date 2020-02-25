Coronavirus advisory from Bristol health district director to student who traveled to Italy recently

BRISTOL, Connecticut — Following the recent spike in Coronavirus numbers in Italy, the Bristol-Burlington Health in consultation with government health officials sent out a recommendation letter to students and staff from Bristol Central high school who recently took a trip to Italy.



Director of health Marco Palmeri said he was contacted by the superintendent over the weekend who expressed that the high school had students who recently traveled to Italy.



Palmeri said after notifying the proper authorities, “I researched the CDC, the WHO, The World Health Organization and the department public health’s websites,” he said.



As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control did not have specific guidelines for Italy. Therefore, Palmeri and school officials decided to offer up the recommendation students who went on the trip stay home until more information became available.



“We felt that perhaps it’s going to take some time for the authorities to digest all that which is what’s going on as we were talking yesterday,” Palmeri said.



By Monday morning, the CDC posted the following guidance and recommendations:



Only travelers returning from Italy during the past 14 days who feel sick (with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing) need to stay home.



The health district has sent out an updated advisory reflecting the CDC guidelines.