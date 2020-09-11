10 New London firefighters test positive for the coronavirus

The mayor says the city is not closing any of its fire stations

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London officials are monitoring a coronavirus outbreak in the city’s fire department, where 10 firefighters have tested positive and four others are awaiting test results.

Mayor Michael Passero told The Day newspaper on Sunday that the outbreak was linked to one firefighter who tested positive about a week ago.

All 14 department employees who tested positive or are awaiting results are quarantining.