15 test positive for COVID at Rocky Hill Veterans complex

Of the 15 veterans with COVID-19. 5 have recovered, 5 are in isolation within the facility and 5 have been moved to area hospitals.

More than 60 men and women who’ve served our country have been lost to COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. It's a human tragedy that continues to unfold for our neighbors to the north in Massachusetts. But how is the virus impacting our veteran healthcare and residential centers here in Connecticut?

Rocky Hill, Connecticut is where the red, white and blue wave proudly over the Department of Veteran Affairs Healthcare complex. The campus is home to two buildings, a 90 bed veterans hospital where there are no COVID-19 infections, and a 130 room residential complex where 15 heroes have tested positive. "Those 15 positives were all in the residential side of the DVA," said Thomas Saadi, the Commissioner for the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Since December, Saadi has been on active duty deployment in upstate New York, managing the day to day developments remotely. "We have not had any positive tests yet for our staff. We’ve had some go out in protective isolation because of exposure but they have been negative," he explained.

Of the 15 veterans with COVID-19. 5 have recovered, 5 are in isolation within the facility and 5 have been moved to area hospitals. About 4,500 health screenings have been performed to date. "That is multiple screening of our veterans residents and our veterans patients. Our healthcare patients are screened every day, signs, symptoms and temperature. Our veterans residents were being screened every several days but now we’re on an every day regime," said Saadi.

Saadi told FOX61 the National Guard has made two extra medics available to deal with the outbreak, which they hope to contain using protective equipment to minimize exposure. But it’s being rationed. "We were in pretty good shape but then as we began to have more COVID-19 cases on the residential side, we were going through some of our PPE pretty fast...We are following those guidelines of extending out the life by using a mask sometimes longer than initially expected but that’s happening everywhere," explained Saadi.

Everywhere...including Massachusetts, where human tragedy is unfolding. To date, 62 brave souls have been lost at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home where the administrator has been put on leave and a federal investigation has been launched to find out how the virus got so out of control.

"We have been using the Holyoke Soldiers Home for years. We’ve had many of the veterans who have gone through our program end up there for long-term care needs," said Bruce Buckley, the CEO of the veteran oriented western Massachusetts based non-profit, Soldier On. They provide shelter and permanent housing to homeless veterans. "It’s always going to be a tragedy when someone who has given so much of themselves seems to have been let down whether it’s let down nationally or let down locally. This whole COVID-19 crisis seems to have implications on all levels that we could have handled this better and it is definitely intensified as a tragedy when you lose the men and women who had sacrificed so much for this country," said Buckley.