150 towns issued to CT's COVID-19 red alert status

To be issued a red alert status a town must have 15 or more positive COVID-19 cases per 100K.

The state of Connecticut announced Wednesday afternoon, there are now 150 towns with a COVID-19 red alert status.

To be issued a red alert status a town must have 15 or more positive COVID-19 cases per 100K. With the increase, most of Connecticut residents are living in a "red alert" town. Last week during his press conference, Governor Ned Lamont said about 96 percent of Connecticut's population live in red alert status. There were 145 towns last week with a red alert status.

Connecticut reported the towns of Ashford, Guilford, North Stonington, Pomfret, Preston, and Roxbury were all downgraded to a lower alert level this week. All of the mentioned towns were in the red zone last week.

To see what status your town has been issued, click here.

Lamont held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on Connecticut's coronavirus efforts as we head into Thanksgiving.

Connecticut administered 31,232 tests and 1,872 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 5.99 percent.

Currently, hospitalizations increased by 77 people since the weekend, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 968 people. There were 45 more COVID-19 related deaths reported and as of Wednesday, there are 4,926 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.