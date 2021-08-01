15th inmate dies due to COVDI-19

The Department of Corrections said the 65-year-old man died on January 8. He was serving a 60-year sentence for murder.

SOMERS, Conn. — The Department of Correction (DOC) announced on Friday, a 65-year-old inmate died to COVID-19.

The man was taken from MacDougall-Walker's Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on December 26, 2020 and later succumbed to his illness on January 8 in the afternoon.

The DOC says the man entered the state's correctional system in August 2015 and was serving a 60-year sentence for murder. His maximum release date was in August of 2075. He was not eligible for parole.

His identity will not be released due to medical privacy laws.