15th inmate dies due to COVDI-19

SOMERS, Conn. — The Department of Correction (DOC) announced on Friday, a 65-year-old inmate died to COVID-19.
The man was taken from MacDougall-Walker's Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on December 26, 2020 and later succumbed to his illness on January 8 in the afternoon.
The DOC says the man entered the state's correctional system in August 2015 and was serving a 60-year sentence for murder. His maximum release date was in August of 2075. He was not eligible for parole.
His identity will not be released due to medical privacy laws.
This is the 15th inmate to die due to COVDI-19 in Connecticut.