19th inmate dies due to COVID-19

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction reported another inmate death due to complications from COVID-19. This is the 19th inmate to die due to the virus.

The 53-year-old man was taken to an outside hospital for treatment on December 30, 2020, and died of his illness late Sunday evening. The DOC said he had underlying health issues and made him more susceptible to contracting the virus. Due to medical privacy laws, his name is not being released.