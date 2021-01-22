CT inmate dies due to COVID-19

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction confirmed that another inmate died due to complications related to COVID-19.
The 57-year-old man was taken from MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to a hospital on January 4 and later died on January 22.
The man had last entered the state's correctional system in 1995 and was serving a 40-year sentence for murder and arson. He was not eligible for parole due to the nature of his crime and his maximum release date was February 25, 2035.
Due to medical privacy laws, his name will not be released.