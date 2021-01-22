CT inmate dies due to COVID-19

The DOC confirmed a 57-year-old inmate died on Friday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction confirmed that another inmate died due to complications related to COVID-19.

The 57-year-old man was taken from MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to a hospital on January 4 and later died on January 22.

The man had last entered the state's correctional system in 1995 and was serving a 40-year sentence for murder and arson. He was not eligible for parole due to the nature of his crime and his maximum release date was February 25, 2035.