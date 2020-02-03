2 cases of COVID-19 virus confirmed in Rhode Island

Second case is a teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island public health officials say they've identified the state's first and second positive cases of the new virus.

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Sunday that an unidentified man in his 40s and a teenager who both had traveled to Europe in mid-February tested positive for the virus.

The man's test result was announced Sunday afternoon, and the teenager's result was disclosed a few hours later.

Officials say a third person in Rhode Island who was on the trip to Europe is also being tested for the new coronavirus.