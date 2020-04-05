2 Connecticut inmates die on the same day due to COVID-19

They are the fourth and fifth inmates to die due to the virus while serving time in prison.

The Department of Corrections said on Monday that two inmates had died due to complications from COVID-19.

They are the fourth and fifth inmates to die due to the disease while in prison.

The first man passed away early Monday morning after he was transferred to UConn Health Center on April 20. He was serving a 14-year sentence for burglary in the first degree and had been detained by ICE. He was 60-years-old.

The second inmate was 51-year-old who was transferred to the Northern Correctional Institution's Medical Isolation Unit on April 24. He was taken to a local area hospital on Sunday and later succumbed to his illness the next day. He was serving a 42-year sentence for murder and was scheduled to be released in March of 2034.