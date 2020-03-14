20 CT residents test positive for coronavirus, Gov. Lamont implements more emergency actions

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont announced Saturday that the state's total number of positive coronavirus cases is now at 20.
In a release, Lamont confirms that as of 5 p.m., nine additional Connecticut residents have tested positive -- including the first cases that have been detected in Hartford and New Haven Counties.
Lamont also signed a third executive order Saturday since the enactment of the emergency declarations earlier this week.
The order issued today:
- Relaxes in-person open meeting requirements to minimize large gatherings, with safeguards to provide remote public access;
- Allows pharmacists to compound and sell hand sanitizer;
- Waives requirements for pharmacists to use certain personal protective equipment when working with non-hazardous, sterile compounds;
- Authorizes refunds of liquor permit fees for special events that have since been canceled;
- Waives face-to-face interview requirements for Temporary Family Assistance;
- Authorizes the Commissioner of Early Childhood to waive certain licensing and other requirements to maintain and increase the availability of childcare; and
- Authorizes the Office of Health Strategy to waive Certificates of Need and other requirements to ensure adequate availability of healthcare resources and facilities.
A county-by-county breakdown of the positive cases is as follows:
- Fairfield County: 15
- Hartford County: 1
- Litchfield County: 3
- New Haven County: 1
“The number of cases announced today reinforces for us what we knew was already going to happen: this virus is spreading and it is here in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “I urge all of my fellow residents to take preventative measures like limiting large gatherings and keeping a safe social distance. Our state has taken critical measures to maximize public health and those steps will continue.”