20 CT residents test positive for coronavirus, Gov. Lamont implements more emergency actions

In a release, Lamont confirms nine additional Connecticut residents have tested positive.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont announced Saturday that the state's total number of positive coronavirus cases is now at 20.

In a release, Lamont confirms that as of 5 p.m., nine additional Connecticut residents have tested positive -- including the first cases that have been detected in Hartford and New Haven Counties.

Lamont also signed a third executive order Saturday since the enactment of the emergency declarations earlier this week.

The order issued today:

Relaxes in-person open meeting requirements to minimize large gatherings, with safeguards to provide remote public access; Allows pharmacists to compound and sell hand sanitizer; Waives requirements for pharmacists to use certain personal protective equipment when working with non-hazardous, sterile compounds; Authorizes refunds of liquor permit fees for special events that have since been canceled; Waives face-to-face interview requirements for Temporary Family Assistance; Authorizes the Commissioner of Early Childhood to waive certain licensing and other requirements to maintain and increase the availability of childcare; and Authorizes the Office of Health Strategy to waive Certificates of Need and other requirements to ensure adequate availability of healthcare resources and facilities.

A county-by-county breakdown of the positive cases is as follows:

Fairfield County: 15

Hartford County: 1

Litchfield County: 3

New Haven County: 1