200 people self-monitoring for potential exposure to coronavirus in Connecticut

The state says it is aware and the patients are monitoring their symptoms themselves.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A spokesperson for Governor told FOX61 Thursday that they are aware of 200 people being monitored for exposure COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus. The Department of Public Health is not monitoring these patients.

A meeting was held Wednesday afternoon between Governor Ned Lamont and DPH Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell and state epidemiologist, Dr. Cartter.

Lamont has requested additional coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits from the federal government.

As of Thursday evening, 12 total people tested for COVID-19, and still, all have resulted in negative tests.

The patients are self-monitoring themselves. They originally went to a hospital, physician, or clinic and were told to monitor their symptoms. The doctor's offices and hospitals notified the state of the people who are self-monitoring. The spokesperson told FOX61 that the state does not have the "bandwidth" to monitor or track individual cause.

Connecticut has conducted 18 tested for coronavirus. As of March 5, 13 have come back negative. One test came back negative after initially coming back as inconclusive. The state still has 5 remaining tests.