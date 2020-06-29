2020 Big E canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E has been canceled for 2020 due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced Monday afternoon by the Eastern States Exposition who organize the event.
The Big E has only been canceled a handful of times before like during WWII.
"We know our faithful fairgoers will be disappointed. This decision was difficult and complex but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year," said the organizers in a written statement.
The next Big E is scheduled for September 17-October 3, 2021.