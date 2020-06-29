2020 Big E canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E has been canceled for 2020 due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced Monday afternoon by the Eastern States Exposition who organize the event.

"We know our faithful fairgoers will be disappointed. This decision was difficult and complex but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year," said the organizers in a written statement.