2020 ShopRite Nutmeg State Games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Nutmeg State Games announced Monday that the 2020 games have been canceled.

Officials are citing the threat of COVID-19 to public health. The games were scheduled to be held in New Britain in June, July, and August.

The organization said the challenges of COVID-19 has made it impossible to appropriately plan, organize, and host numerous events in a safe environment.

For the registered teams and individual sport athletes, the organization said it will contact you with the following options:

Transfer your registration to the 2021 Nutmeg State Games. Donate your registration fees to the Nutmeg State Games.The Nutmeg State Games is 501(C)3 Not-For-Profit Corporation registered with the State of Connecticut as a Public Charity: Registration #: CHR.0005080 Receive a refund via the original payment method minus any transaction fees.