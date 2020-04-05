x
2020 ShopRite Nutmeg State Games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The games were scheduled to be held in New Britain in June, July, and August.
Nutmeg State Games announced Monday that the 2020 games have been canceled. 

Officials are citing the threat of COVID-19 to public health. The games were scheduled to be held in New Britain in June, July, and August. 

The organization said the challenges of COVID-19 has made it impossible to appropriately plan, organize, and host numerous events in a safe environment. 

For the registered teams and individual sport athletes, the organization said it will contact you with the following options:

  1. Transfer your registration to the 2021 Nutmeg State Games.
  2. Donate your registration fees to the Nutmeg State Games.The Nutmeg State Games is 501(C)3 Not-For-Profit Corporation registered with the State of Connecticut as a Public Charity: Registration #: CHR.0005080
  3. Receive a refund via the original payment method minus any transaction fees.

The organization said they look forward to being back in business with the games in 2021.

    