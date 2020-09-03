2nd presumptive case of Coronavirus found in state

Lamont made announcement Monday evening

BRISTOL, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont and the the Connecticut Department of Public Health State Laboratory identified the second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in a Connecticut resident.

More information regarding the second positive case will be available after the patient and their family have been notified.

Earlier in the day, state leaders provided an update on the coronavirus Monday, announcing new restrictions and containment measures.

The situation is changing by the day and by the hour. Right now, there are three other Coronavirus cases with Connecticut connections. One resident in Wilton has tested positive and more than 200 people are self-monitoring. But health officials say until there's widespread testing, the scope of the problem isn’t known.

Our healthcare system is about to be tested.

“Hope for the best and plan for the worst,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Our economy already is being tested. Trading temporarily suspended on Wall Street following a precipitous plunge. Sen. Richard Blumenthal called it a, “Threatening economic whirlwind.”

Over the weekend, the State Laboratory received a second COVID-19 test kit. This boosts the state’s testing capacity to allow for approximately 1,200 patients to be tested at the State Laboratory. The lab can complete between 15 and 20 tests per day, and the kit provides for 600 individuals to be tested.

To combat the spread of the Coronavirus, Gov. Lamont put travel restrictions on state employees. Also, legislative leaders announced the State Capitol would be closed from Thursday through the weekend for a deep cleaning.

“We have notified all of our state employees right now, no travel out of state.”

He’s encouraging the use of teleconferencing and a Spring break staycation for students. “No need to go home over Spring vacation,” he said — warning that if they do they may be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

”Everything we’ve laid out today we can do without it a state of emergency,” said Lamont.

Facing the possibility of business and school closures, 1-billion of an 8.4-billion dollar federal funding package is set aside to help small businesses manage sick time.

“Employees who are sick should avoid coming to work,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Within days, you’ll see tents and trailers popping up outside Connecticut hospitals.

Dr. Andrew Lim of Bristol Health said we will see, “Multiple mobile units.” They are meant as screening, testing, and triage centers to identify and isolate potential Coronavirus patients.

“A patient can come to the hospital to have those swabs performed without entering the building,” said Dr. Lim.

Officials say major insurance providers and Medicaid have agreed to waive co-pays and deductibles for Coronavirus testing.