3 children being treated at Yale New Haven for COVID-19 related illness

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Gov Ned Lamont and the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital confirmed Monday Connecticut’s first cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

Mark D'Antonio said in a statement, "YNHCH currently has three patients diagnosed with the Syndrome believed to be tied to COVID-19. The Hospital has reported all three cases to the Connecticut Department of Public Health."

“Unfortunately, this disease carries features of toxic shock syndrome and elements of Kawasaki Disease and strikes school-aged children. While these cases are exceptionally rare, given our proximity to New York where there have been a significant number reported, we have been watching their experience closely,” said Clifford Bogue, physician-in-chief of YNHCH. “We are working diligently with local and state health officials to address this issue and strongly recommend that children who may be suffering from symptoms seek early referrals to pediatric infectious disease specialists, rheumatologists or cardiologists.”

Symptoms of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome include a persistent fever, rash as well as gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Patients can also suffer from cardiac inflammation. If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, please call your pediatrician for advice.

Officials with the state said they were monitoring the cases to determine the connection to COVID-19 but said it was very early in the progress.