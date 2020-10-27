x
Coronavirus

3 more states added to the CT Travel Advisory list

Connecticut added California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania to its travel advisory list. People traveling from these states must quarantine for 2 weeks.
CONNECTICUT, USA — There were three more states added to Connecticut's Travel Advisory list Tuesday. 

California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania were all added to the list due to their COVID-19 cases. With these states, there are now 42 other states and territories listed. Anyone traveling from these states to CT must quarantine for 14 days. 

Recently, Governor Lamont announced a change in criteria for a state to be added to the list. States with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average qualify for the list. Any counties which have been issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC must also quarantine. 

Below is the full list of states and territories: 

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Colorado
  7. Delaware
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Guam
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Iowa
  15. Kansas
  16. Kentucky
  17. Louisiana
  18. Maryland
  19. Massachusetts
  20. Michigan
  21. Minnesota
  22. Mississippi
  23. Missouri
  24. Montana
  25. Nebraska
  26. Nevada
  27. New Mexico
  28. North Carolina
  29. North Dakota
  30. Ohio
  31. Oklahoma
  32. Pennsylvania
  33. Puerto Rico
  34. South Carolina
  35. South Dakota
  36. Tennessee
  37. Texas
  38. Utah
  39. Virginia
  40. West Virginia
  41. Wisconsin
  42. Wyoming

