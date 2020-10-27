3 more states added to the CT Travel Advisory list

Connecticut added California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania to its travel advisory list. People traveling from these states must quarantine for 2 weeks.

CONNECTICUT, USA — There were three more states added to Connecticut's Travel Advisory list Tuesday.

California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania were all added to the list due to their COVID-19 cases. With these states, there are now 42 other states and territories listed. Anyone traveling from these states to CT must quarantine for 14 days.

Recently, Governor Lamont announced a change in criteria for a state to be added to the list. States with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average qualify for the list. Any counties which have been issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC must also quarantine.

➡️Added to impacted locations: California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania



If you're entering Connecticut from these locations, you need to quarantine 14 days. See full list ⬇️ https://t.co/gZjVfum7Wt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 27, 2020

Below is the full list of states and territories: