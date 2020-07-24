3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Connecticut; infection rate remains below 1%

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont released the state's latest coronavirus numbers as of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
He noted that the update includes a large set of data provided by an out-of-state lab on tests that were conducted on Connecticut residents between May 23 and July 20 and not reported to Connecticut until today.
According to a release, approximately 12,000 tests, 440 of which were positive, are included in the report.
The remaining 104 positive cases in Friday's report are newly reported cases in the day-to-day update.
Those cases bring the state's positivity rate to 0.79%, a slight uptick from Thursday.
With the additional data from the out-of-state lab, Connecticut's total number of COVID-19 cases is 48,776.
The report also notes that 3 additional COVID-related deaths have been reported Friday.
Earlier this week, Connecticut had reached two days in a row with no new deaths.
One less person is being treated for the virus, which leaves 71 residents hospitalized.
Overall, the state has administered a total 711,102 COVID-19 tests, including those that were included in the out-of-state lab data.
Additionally, Gov, Lamont signed his 63rd executive order Friday to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Executive Order No. 7JJJ enacts: Rebuttable presumption of eligibility for workers compensation.
The order creates a rebuttable presumption that workers who contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic contracted it on the job and are eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.
School districts in the state are expected to submit their detailed plans for Connecticut students to return to school in the fall.