3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Connecticut; infection rate remains below 1%

Connecticut obtained a large set of COVID-19 data on tests that were conducted on residents between May 23 and July 20 and not reported to the state until today.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont released the state's latest coronavirus numbers as of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

He noted that the update includes a large set of data provided by an out-of-state lab on tests that were conducted on Connecticut residents between May 23 and July 20 and not reported to Connecticut until today.

According to a release, approximately 12,000 tests, 440 of which were positive, are included in the report.

The remaining 104 positive cases in Friday's report are newly reported cases in the day-to-day update.

Those cases bring the state's positivity rate to 0.79%, a slight uptick from Thursday.

With the additional data from the out-of-state lab, Connecticut's total number of COVID-19 cases is 48,776.

The report also notes that 3 additional COVID-related deaths have been reported Friday.

Earlier this week, Connecticut had reached two days in a row with no new deaths.

One less person is being treated for the virus, which leaves 71 residents hospitalized.

Overall, the state has administered a total 711,102 COVID-19 tests, including those that were included in the out-of-state lab data.

Additionally, Gov, Lamont signed his 63rd executive order Friday to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order No. 7JJJ enacts: Rebuttable presumption of eligibility for workers compensation.

The order creates a rebuttable presumption that workers who contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic contracted it on the job and are eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.