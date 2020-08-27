31 workers at East Windsor Farm test positive for COVID-19

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — First Selectman Jason Bowsza confirmed with FOX61 Wednesday night of a large COVID-19 outbreak in his town.
The outbreak linked to Mulnite Farms has caused 31 workers to test positive for the virus.
It is unclear the origin of the outbreak or the status of the workers.
Governor Ned Lamont's office released Wednesday's COVID-19 latest statistics which showed a decrease in current hospitalizations for people with virus and no new deaths.
There were 15,312 tests administered and 180 of them came back positive. The positivity of this is 1.2%. Connecticut saw an increase of 180 new cases of the virus. There have been 52,220 people who have tested positive for COVID.