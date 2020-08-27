31 workers at East Windsor Farm test positive for COVID-19

The East Windsor confirmed the outbreak was linked to the farm on Wednesday night.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — First Selectman Jason Bowsza confirmed with FOX61 Wednesday night of a large COVID-19 outbreak in his town.

The outbreak linked to Mulnite Farms has caused 31 workers to test positive for the virus.

It is unclear the origin of the outbreak or the status of the workers.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released Wednesday's COVID-19 latest statistics which showed a decrease in current hospitalizations for people with virus and no new deaths.