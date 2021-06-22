35 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant found in CT

Health officials say it is more transmittable in those non-vaccinated groups and can cause severe symptoms and more hospitalizations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — According to Connecticut’s Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre S. Gifford, 35 cases of the new variant of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

The variant according to health officials is more transmittable in those non-vaccinated groups and can cause severe symptoms and more hospitalizations for those who become infected. It was first discovered in India, which has been experiencing spiking numbers in cases and deaths.

“I know there is some concern that the Delta variant may be associated with more severe symptoms higher rates of hospitalizations. I think this is something we're trying to get more data to really understand whether that is happening amongst certain populations or among certain groups,” Said Dr. David Banach Infectious Disease Dr. at Uconn Health.

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is one of the several variants circulating in the United States and classified by the CDC as "variants of concern."

“In terms of community-level of immunity and vaccine I think we will see that here in Connecticut where we have high rates of vaccination were much less likely to see outbreaks than a community that has a large unvaccinated population,” Said Dr. Banach.

Connecticut is among the top states in the country in terms of the percentage of its population fully vaccinated for the virus.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released Connecticut's COVID-19 vaccination rates on June 17 showing almost 2 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Of those residents, 18 and older, 78% have been vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccination update in Connecticut:



💉1st doses administered: 2,221,811

💉Fully vaccinated: 1,989,875 pic.twitter.com/oGMMjW4vYg — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 17, 2021

“We’re starting to see some possible increases in some of the states that have lower vaccination rate. The United Kingdom where the Delta variant is the predominant variant is starting to see some increases in cases,” said Dr. Gifford

NPR reports that during a White House briefing on the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said 20.6% of new cases in the country are due to the Delta variant.

Fully vaccinated adults do have protections against this new variant according to health officials.

“Fortunately, we’re seeing very good protection against this particular variant with the vaccines,” said Dr. Banach.

Health officials added it is common for viruses to mutate, however vaccinations help in preventing more variants.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.