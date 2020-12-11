350 students, 20 teachers in Connecticut town quarantined

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — More than 350 students and 20 teachers in a wealthy Connecticut suburb are in quarantine after a new round of coronavirus testing turned up 15 infections.
New Canaan schools on Tuesday reported 13 students and two teachers tested positive, days after all 540 COVID-19 tests of students came back negative.
The Stamford Advocate reports there were also 26 new positive tests last weekend. The quarantining includes more than 200 students at New Canaan High School. The new test results come as virus-related infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in Connecticut are increasing.