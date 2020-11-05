CT 3D Print Army producing thousands of PPE items

It started with an email asking for 3-D printers. What they did not expect was for that request to be shared hundreds of times.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — What started as an idea has now become a major source of PPE. Thanks to some donated space and donated time, the CT 3-D print army was formed and they’ve now produced thousands of pieces of PPE.

“ Working in the healthcare arena, I came into contact with a lot of surgeons and medical professionals who were going to Home Depot to build their own PPE so we took it upon ourselves to kind of arrange this group,” said Benjamin Danker, an Industrial Designer.

It started with an email asking for 3-D printers. What they did not expect was for that request to be shared hundreds of times.

Now about 175 3-D printers volunteered their time and their machines to produce these much-needed items.

“ It was incredible, it was really eye-opening. It was really nice to see all the people in the community who were really willing to jump in with both feet and help out in anyway they could,” said Danker.

3-D printers now working around the state with the same printing plans, to make both face shields and ear savers. They’re then dropping them off at two different locations one in Waterbury and one in Milford.

“ We are working with a variety of big companies that have 20, 30, 40 printers in a big facility. Down to little kids with their parents who are printing out of their living room with just $200 - $500 3-D printers,” said Danker.

Ben and his small team of volunteers are picking up the prints and then assembling them in North Branford. They’re then sanitized and sent off to healthcare workers and other essential workers.

The beauty of these 3D printed items is that the hospitals will be able to reuse them.

“Initially in terms of volume these ones take a little bit longer to print, but they’re rigid and they can be reused and bleached over and over again,” said Danker.

The CT 3-D print army has set a goal to produce 20,000 PPE items. So far they’ve already made more than 5000 face shields and more than 500 ear protectors.