3rd presumptive coronavirus case in Oregon: Worked at Wildhorse Casino, attended youth basketball game

The Athena-Weston School District has closed the gym for a deep cleaning. The gym is set apart from the main school building, which is not considered a health risk.

A person from Umatilla County, now hospitalized in Walla Walla, Wash., has a presumptive coronavirus diagnosis, health officials announced Monday morning.

The person attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School in Weston, Ore., on Saturday.

The person also was an employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced.

This is not a case where the person traveled to another part of the world and is considered "community transmission."

"Under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, other spectators who may have been in a closed environment with the individual would be considered “low-risk” exposures," state officials said.

The test on the latest patient was conducted by Washington public health authorities. The person was one of Oregon's pending cases for testing.

When the term "presumptive" is used by state officials, it means the person has tested positive. The term is dropped when the CDC conducts its own test. The CDC has yet to achieve a negative outcome on its tests.

Officials from Oregon and Washington are looking into other places the person may have visited. Information about where else the person may have gone will be announced as it is determined, officials said.

People who went to the basketball game can call the following numbers with questions:

Oregon residents can call 211

Washington residents: Washington State Department of Health: 800-525-0127, press #

Walla Walla County: 509-524-2647

The Wildhorse Casino has closed for a deep cleaning, tribal officials announced. Gaming areas, convention center, Cineplex, Children's Entertainment Center and restaurants are shut down.

All activities on the reservation have been canceled this week including the Nixyaawii Community School, Head Start, Daycare and Senior Center. Go here for updates.