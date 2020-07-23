Gov. Lamont: 4 new COVID-19 deaths after after zero in last two days; infection rate drops back below 1%

According to the data, 83 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state after 13,483 tests we administered since yesterday.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont released the state's latest coronavirus numbers Thursday afternoon.

That brings Connecticut's infection rate to 0.6%. On Wednesday, officials reported the state's positivity rate rose to over 1.1%.

Gov. Lamont also reported that 4 COVID-related deaths have been reported Thursday.

The deaths come after Connecticut reached two days in a row with no new deaths.

As of Thursday, 72 patients are being treated fir the virus in state hospitals, which is an increase of 9.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced a program to strengthen CT's workforce.

The Connecticut Workforce Development Unit – a state office that will be responsible for developing workforce policy, utilizing data to set a vision for the workforce pipeline, and coordinating the state’s workforce ecosystem around a common strategy and set of goals.

The unit, housed within the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), will collaborate with the commissioners of DECD and the Department of Labor to directly advise the governor and other state entities on various workforce strategies and initiatives. Gov. Lamont said he will be committed to crafting nation-leading policies and goals that catalyze educators, businesses, nonprofit, and state agencies to develop curricula and programs that are accessible, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of employers

The Workforce Development Unit will be led by Dr. Kelli Vallieres, who will serve as executive director. Gov. Lamont said Dr. Vallieres brings over 20 years of experience as the CEO of two manufacturing companies in Connecticut, has a PhD in adult experiential learning, serves on the boards of several workforce-focused organizations across the state, and has served as the vice chair of the Governor’s Workforce Council since its inception.