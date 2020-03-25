4 State Police employees test positive for COVID-19

State Police said that the employees are doing well and expected to make a full recovery.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police announced Wednesday that four of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The four cases consist of two troopers, one for Troop G in Bridgeport and one for Troop L in Litchfield, another trooper from the Training Academy in Meriden, and a recruit from the 129th Training Troop. The recruit was training remotely.

