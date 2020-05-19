46th National EMS week starts Monday

This year it seems to take on even more meaning as these men and women continue to show up for work to fight against COVID-19.

SHELTON, Conn. — National Emergency Service Week dates back 46 years, to celebrate EMS workers. This year it seems to take on even more meaning as these men and women continue to show up for work each and every day to help fight the fight not only against Covid-19 but to continue to help those in need.

Echo Hose Ambulance in Shelton kicked things off with a cookout for their crews.

Chief Michael Chaffee explained the importance of having a week like this is:

"EMS week for us is stronger together that’s been a message and this week highlights the efforts of everyone the history of EMS all the way to the things we do today. We’ve grown so much over the years in this day and age Being together and is being stronger together is the best message"

Through the years EMS has changed explained Chaffee, "EMS in this day and age has grown tremendously the things we do in the field are nothing like they were five, ten, fifteen years ago. These are mobile ER units practically, not taking away from our friends in the hospital they have amazing tools at the disposable, but they brought a lot of things out in the field for us that we can put into play and the training behind that is immense. Just to become an EMT it takes a lot of hours of school a lot of hours of training in a lot of hours of precept in writing an ambulance to make sure you’re ready to go"

Shelton community members showing their appreciation to these men and women, placing hand-painted rocks in a rock garden or donating hot meals, P-P-E, etc.

COVID-29 has also put the testing process on hold for certifications of EMTs, with the re-opening of the state, phase 1, Chaffee explained they will be able to be testing again soon.