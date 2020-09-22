5 states added to CT Travel Advisory list

Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming have been added

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced five states that have been added to Connecticut's Travel Advisory list.

Those states are: Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming.

No states or territories were removed.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

According to the state's website. "Workers traveling from Affected States or Affected Countries to Connecticut and from Connecticut to Affected States or Affected Countries who work in critical infrastructure as designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including students in exempt health care professions, and any state, local, and federal officials and employees, are exempt from the self-quarantine requirement when such travel is work-related. Such essential workers are still required to complete the Travel Health Form. Essential workers who travel to Connecticut from an Affected State or an Affected Country or from Connecticut to an Affected State or an Affected Country for vacation or other non-work related reasons are required to self-quarantine and complete the Travel Health Form. "

You can see the full list below.

See answers to frequently asked questions here.

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Iowa Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska Puerto Rico Oklahoma Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

