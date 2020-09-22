x
Coronavirus

5 states added to CT Travel Advisory list

Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming have been added

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced five states that have been added to Connecticut's Travel Advisory list. 

Those states are: Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming. 

No states or territories were removed.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state. 

According to the state's website. "Workers traveling from Affected States or Affected Countries to Connecticut and from Connecticut to Affected States or Affected Countries who work in critical infrastructure as designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including students in exempt health care professions, and any state, local, and federal officials and employees, are exempt from the self-quarantine requirement when such travel is work-related. Such essential workers are still required to complete the Travel Health Form. Essential workers who travel to Connecticut from an Affected State or an Affected Country or from Connecticut to an Affected State or an Affected Country for vacation or other non-work related reasons are required to self-quarantine and complete the Travel Health Form. "

You can see the full list below. 

See answers to frequently asked questions here

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Guam
  9. Idaho
  10. Iowa
  11. Illinois
  12. Indiana
  13. Kansas
  14. Kentucky
  15. Louisiana
  16. Minnesota 
  17. Missouri
  18. Mississippi
  19. Montana
  20. North Carolina
  21. North Dakota
  22. Nebraska
  23. Puerto Rico
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Rhode Island
  26. South Carolina
  27. South Dakota
  28. Tennessee
  29. Texas
  30. Utah
  31. Virginia
  32. West Virginia
  33. Wisconsin
  34. Wyoming

Read more on what's required if you travel to the restricted states here.

Additionally, while there currently are no state restrictions on international travel, the federal government continues to provide international travel recommendations for anyone living inside of the United States. For guidance on international travel, visit the "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations" section of the CDC's website.


See the latest statistics from Rhode Island here.

