5 UConn dorms at Storrs placed under residential quarantine due to COVID-19

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut announced on Friday it has placed five dorms under residential quarantine due to an increase in cases on the Storrs campus.

UConn says it has identified 35 on-campus positive cases in the last two days and the cases seem to be centralized at the North, Northwest, and Alumni residential complexes.

The dorms impacted are:

Eddy

Middlesex

Windham

Rogers

Russell

Students living in these dorms will be able to get their meals at the school's quarantine dining halls but cannot attend classes in-person or events.

Guests will also not be allowed in the remaining buildings in North (Fairfield, New London, New Haven, Tolland, Hartford, Baldwin, Hurley, Litchfield, and McConaughy), Northwest (Batterson, Goodyear, Hanks, and Terry), and Alumni (Belden, Brock, and Watson)

UConn says the spike in positive cases may be related to large off-campus gatherings reported the past weekend.

On March 27, police broke up a large house party near Storrs. Police say there were over 100 guests in attendance.

Overall, Storrs has had 324 positive cases overall for this semester and the positivity rate is 1.50%.

UConn says it would be "reasonable to assume" the students impacted will remain under residential quarantine through the end of next week.

