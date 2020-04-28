50,000 masks given away for free by local organization

Cars were lining up before 5 a.m. in the morning at the Xfinity Theatre

The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven and community leaders have joined together to pass out 50,000 free masks today at the Xfinity theatre

This is open to the public and it's a first-come, first-serve basis.

Organizers say they saw a need in the state — many people telling them they couldn’t find masks at stores or couldn’t afford them.

So they took action.