6 ideas to keep the kids entertained, plus 1 for you

Finding productive ways to keep busy

1 - Students missing their teachers - here’s one-way touch base. Parents in Madison and many other towns organized a drive-by parade— so kids could cheer honk and show appreciation for school teachers at their homes.

2 - We built this city! A chalk city that is— complete with everyone’s schools, parks, favorite restaurants and hangouts... the kids can cruise through on their bikes and scooters. 10 year old Riley and 6 year old Shea Belmonte in West Hartford created this masterpiece!! Way to go girls.

3 – Build a brain teasing obstacle course! Brian McGrath in Branford works on counting and the alphabet while running and jumping his way through this epic chalk challenge.

4 - How about perfecting fine motor play, from recyclables. In the spirit of that TP that’s been flying of the shelves, the Rettig family in Branford made a DIY ball drop with the leftover cardboard rolls and some painters tape.

5 – Venture out for a scavenger hunt in your neighborhood. Search for big and small sticks, rocks, flowers & insects. Make your own list or a quick Google search reveals tons of ways to adventure.

6 - Keep it simple. Ingredients can be hard to come by in quarantine. Make your own ice cream with just two ingredients- honey and fruit. Check out these fun two ingredient kid approved recipes.