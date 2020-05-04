6 ideas to keep your kids entertained, plus 1 for you

Things that can help make the time pass quickly

HARTFORD, Conn. — 1. #HeartsForHealthcareWorkers

Have the kids cut out, decorate and display hearts on your front door or window. It’s a beautiful way to show thanks to healthcare workers on the front lines.

2. Water & Food Coloring

Keep it simple! Empty containers, food coloring and water. The younger ones willlove a simple pouring station, amounting to tons of fun.

3. Educational screen time.

Since were undoubtedly upping our screen time— make it educational! https://www.poppisplanet.com/

Check out poppis planet! Clinton, Connecticut native Erin Shea just released the new children’s show based on self-awareness, empathy, joy, and compassion.

The first three episodes are certainly timely- about hikes, yoga, and hand washing!



4. Look for the Good https://www.lookforthegoodproject.org/

A small idea years ago, Connecticut native Anne Kubitsky asked a few strangers to fill out postcards saying what they were grateful for.

It spread like wildfire. She received more than 20,000 from all over the world and sparked a movement.

Nearly a decade later, the Connecticut-based Look for the Good project’s gratefulness campaign is now in schools across the country.

One easy exercise for home: encourage your children to write their loved ones and tell them why they matter.



5. Color.

Guilford based art therapist Sarah Guercia https://www.foxfeatherhealingarts.com/profile.htm offers a therapeutic & creative project for the whole family. All you need Is a circle and some coloring materials.