74-year-old inmate dies from complications related to COVID-19

This marks the third inmate death in the state

The Connecticut Department of Correction announced today that a third offender under its supervision passed away on Tuesday, April 28th, from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

The 74-year-old offender, who was last housed at the Osborn Correctional Institution, had been receiving medical attention at the UConn Health Center in Farmington since April 19th. He is not being identified at this time.

Officials say the offender had preexisting underlying medical conditions and succumbed to his illness Tuesday evening.

The individual entered the correctional system on April 17, 1970, and was serving a life sentence for Murder.

“Any life lost to this terrible disease is a tragedy,” said Commissioner Rollin Cook. “I vow to keep working to do whatever possible to continue to limit the spread of the coronavirus until this health crisis passes. My condolences go out to the deceased individual’s family.”

The first inmate to die had first showed symptoms on April 6, officials said. He was taken to the UConn Health Center for intensive treatment of his illness on April 8. The test result came back positive for the virus on April 9.

They said the offender, who had preexisting underlying medical conditions, succumbed to his illness Monday.

The inmate entered the correctional system on March 13, 2019, and was serving a two-year sentence for Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

The second inmate died last week and was a 57-year-old man who was convicted of robbery in the first degree in November 2002. He was slated to be released in September 2022. He is not being identified.

Officials said the man showed symptoms on April 15, and was transferred to the facility quarantine unit for testing. "While moving, the offender’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital via ambulance for further treatment. The hospital confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after admission."