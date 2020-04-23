87-year-old West Haven pizza shop adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

They are making use of all their resources; the Zuppardis pizza truck is doing driveway deliveries to deliver a new experience to break up all the monotony.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Zuppardis Apizza in West Haven has been in business for nearly 87 years. The family-run business has adapted to the new guidelines with takeout options at the restaurant as well as frozen pizzas and shipping options.

They are making use of all their resources; the Zuppardis pizza truck is doing driveway deliveries to deliver a new experience to break up all the monotony. Pre-ordered, pre-paid pizzas, made in your driveway, picked up by the homeowner.

Traveling to a new town each day, customers will have to be on the lookout to see what town they’ll be in next. They post a list on their Facebook page with instructions.