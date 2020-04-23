87-year-old West Haven pizza shop adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Zuppardis Apizza in West Haven has been in business for nearly 87 years. The family-run business has adapted to the new guidelines with takeout options at the restaurant as well as frozen pizzas and shipping options.
They are making use of all their resources; the Zuppardis pizza truck is doing driveway deliveries to deliver a new experience to break up all the monotony. Pre-ordered, pre-paid pizzas, made in your driveway, picked up by the homeowner.
Traveling to a new town each day, customers will have to be on the lookout to see what town they’ll be in next. They post a list on their Facebook page with instructions.
Owner and operator of the pizza truck Jim Ormrod explained “deliveries are great to pick up is great takeout is great but it’s out of the oven and in your hands in two minutes. It’s like you’re sitting down at the table at the restaurant and having pizza but you’re doing it at your kitchen table instead of our restaurant”