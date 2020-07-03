89 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York; Cuomo declares state of emergency

Cuomo announced Saturday that there are 45 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo held a news conference Saturday afternoon with the latest information regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, in New York State.

During the news conference Cuomo also declared a state of emergency.

Cuomo announced that there are 32 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. He updated that total to 45 new cases and 89 total across New York State, though none of those confirmed cases are here in Western New York.

The governor said hundreds of tests have been conducted so far in the state. He also gave a list of where the current cases are in New York. He said 70 cases are in Westchester County, 11 cases are in New York City, four are in Nassau County, two are in Rockland County, and two are in Saratoga County.

Out of the 89 confirmed cases; 10 people have been hospitalized.

Cuomo says declaring a state of emergency allows for New York State additional powers during this time. This includes purchasing and hiring more staff, especially to help local health departments.

There are currently 116 people in quarantine in Erie County as part of the coronavirus protocol. New York State says 115 of those quarantines are precautionary. One quarantine is mandatory. Niagara County says they have four people under voluntary quarantine.