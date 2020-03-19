91-year-old man is Connecticut's 2nd coronavirus death

A man in his 80s who had been a resident of a Ridgefield assisted living facility died Wednesday at Danbury Hospital.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's second coronavirus death was a 91-year-old New Canaan man who had been hospitalized.

Governor Lamont's office confirmed the death Thursday morning.

