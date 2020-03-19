x
91-year-old man is Connecticut's 2nd coronavirus death

A man in his 80s who had been a resident of a Ridgefield assisted living facility died Wednesday at Danbury Hospital.
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's second coronavirus death was a 91-year-old New Canaan man who had been hospitalized. 

Governor Lamont's office confirmed the death Thursday morning. 

The man’s death is the second in Connecticut from the coronavirus. 

COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has stricken thousands across the globe but usually presents only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.