91-year-old man is Connecticut's 2nd coronavirus death

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's second coronavirus death was a 91-year-old New Canaan man who had been hospitalized.
Governor Lamont's office confirmed the death Thursday morning.
The man’s death is the second in Connecticut from the coronavirus.
A man in his 80s who had been a resident of a Ridgefield assisted living facility died Wednesday at Danbury Hospital.
COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has stricken thousands across the globe but usually presents only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.