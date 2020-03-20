95 Chowder Pot employees laid off due to COVID-19 closure

According to the CT Department of Labor and Chowder Pot officials, the Hartford seafood staple has been significantly impacted by the state's mandate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont has ordered many of Connecticut's businesses to close and restaurants to stop dine in services amid coronavirus concerns.

In a letter, restaurant officials confirmed 95 employees will be laid off and without a job as long as Gov. Lamont's order lasts.

"All of our non-exempt staff, including wait staff and cooks, as well as our non-essential exempt employee will be impacted by this decision," Chowder Pot's office manager said in a letter.

All employees of the Brainard Road restaurant have been notified of the layoffs which went into effect Monday.

The number of people in eliminated positions are as follows: